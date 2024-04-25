Merchants Bank donates to Hillsboro FFA

Merchant’s Bank recently supported the Hillsboro FFA Chapter for Agricultural Awareness Week in numerous ways. First, donated some agriculture-related puzzles and activities for the members to participate in. They also donated gift cards to go to the winners of each activity and delivered cookies for all of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter. Lastly, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted its annual awards ceremony last month where Merchant’s Bank recognized senior FFA members for excellent record keeping and donated money for the Banker’s Award. Pictured is Jeff Meyer (far right) presenting cookies to some of the Hillsboro FFA members.

Submitted photo