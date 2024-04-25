Lynchburg-Clay team wins Envirothon

The first place Lynchburg-Clay Gold Team is pictured (l-r) Lara Hamilton, advisor; Jayden Hixson; AbbiGail Manning; Abigail Shepherd; Gage Thompson and Cloe Williamson. Submitted photo

The Area 5 Soil and Water Conservation District held its annual Envirothon on April 23 at Camp Oyo in New Portsmouth, Ohio. The competition is designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources among high school students.

Each student on an Envirothon team is challenged to test their knowledge of soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and current environmental issues.

The following schools represented Highland County by participating in this year’s contest: Lynchburg-Clay High School coached by Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro FFA coached by Brian Cummings, Fairfield High School coached by Amanda Martinez, Mowrystown FFA coached by Brian Deatley and McClain FFA coached by Mike Sykes.

A total of 33 teams took place in the Area Envirothon. The Lynchburg-Clay Gold team won first place in the competition, making them eligible to compete in the state contest to be held on June 3-5 at Hocking College.

Submitted by Chuck Williams, district technician, Highland SWCD.