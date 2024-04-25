Studebaker SOESC Top Student

Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro Superintendent Tim Davis; Nicole Studebaker; Scarlett Studebaker; Jennifer Felker, superintendent of ESC of Western Reserve and president of OESCA 2023-24 Executive Committee; and Curt Bradshaw, SOESC assistant superintendent. Submitted photo

The Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized Ohio’s top students from across the state on April 15 during the 35th annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program held at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center following the OESCA’s annual spring meeting.

The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st State Superintendent of Public Instruction Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by the OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center selected four senior high school students from Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties for their academic success and school and community service. Students were selected based on their school grades, test scores, activities, an essay detailing their short-term and long-term goals, both academically or professionally and personally, and a letter of recommendation from an educator or individual that positively impacted their lives.

Scarlett Studebaker was the Highland County recipient. She will graduate from Hillsboro High School and plans to attend Miami University and major in speech pathology/audiology.

Studebaker wrote: “My life goal is to continue my passion of expressing myself through music and utilize my musical skills in the field of speech pathology and audiology therapy.”

SOESC Superintendent Beth Justice said, “Ms. Studebaker truly represents the best of the best in the region, and I want to congratulate her on her many accomplishments. On behalf of SOESC, we thank you for being a leader for our future and wish you the very best.”

The SOESC provides specialized academic and support services to 12 school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties. Districts receive services from school improvement consultants, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists and special education teachers.

Submitted by Stephanie Huber, administrative assistant to superintendent, SOESC.