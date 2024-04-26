Pistol wounds, cheap students, fake certificates

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1904, The Greenfield Republican reported that the Greenfield council held its regular session and a petition was brought forward to remove the Willson property from the corner of Midway Avenue and Washington Street, which was approved despite arguments.

An early morning fire occurred at an empty residence on the corner of North and Fifth streets, with the fire reportedly resulting from an “incendiary,” as the fire was discovered by a neighbor who immediately reported it to the fire department.

Ferneau, Mackerley and Dunlap announced their proposal to build a “handsome” business block and office building on a site occupied by the Dr. W.H. Wilson property which is to be moved to the corner of Washington and Spring streets.

W.H. Pommert and his wife entertained the Reading Club as “Wit and Humor” was the subject of the night, with a paper by Charles Mains called “Humor as an Element of Life” also discussed.

Dr. F.L. Wilson saw two men come into his office, with one of them, A.M. Wise, suffering from a pistol wound through the thigh muscles, saying that he was walking on the sidewalk near the Baltimore and Ohio Southwestern Depot when three people attacked him and fired a shot.

In sports, the Greenfield High School baseball team picked up a victory in the team’s first matchup of the season, 7-6, which was reportedly thanks to some “brilliant plays” at shortstop and second base by Stoneburner and Kane, respectively.

The L.C. Nicholson store advertised multiple products, including China and Japan straw mattings for 15 to 35 cents per yard, carpets, rugs and lace curtains for 25 to 95 cents per pair and plaid or striped cocoa mattings for 35 to 75 cents per yard.

This week in 1957, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Relief Administration released its report that it had spent nearly $70,000 from multiple areas of its relief programs from March 1, 1956, to March 1, 1957.

The Hillsboro Junior Chamber of Commerce announced that it planned to hold a teenage driving road-e-o in two parts, with the first being a written quiz at Hillsboro High School about traffic safety and the second being a basic driving test.

The Highland County Department of Health warned people of a “Birth Certificate Agency” which was organized in Columbus and other areas that was currently being investigated by postal authorities, as it had no connection with state government.

The Hillsboro Development Corporation was officially organized as a way to attract industry to the area, with it being a “corporation-for-profit,” as it was approved to issue $100,000 worth of stock at $20 per share.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School baseball team moved to a 2-1 record thanks to a 5-1 victory over Washington C.H., as Larry King continued to help Hillsboro as he brought his RBI total to four in three games.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “The Girl He Left Behind” starring Tab Hunter and Natalie Wood, and “Beyond a Reasonable Doubt” starring Dana Andrews and Joan Fontaine.

Albers Super Markets advertised multiple products including dish garden plants for 98 cents apiece, a pound of cole slaw for 39 cents, a pound of Alberly coffee for 93 cents and rose bushes for 98 cents apiece.

This week in 1982, The Press-Gazette reported that the average cost to educate a student in Highland County was “substantially less” than the state average of $2,149.62, with the Hillsboro average at $1,420.92.

A public meeting of the Ohio Department of Transportation was planned to discuss the proposed replacement of a narrow and “poorly-aligned” Ohio 785 bridge over Ohio Brushcreek, south of Belfast in Highland County’s Jackson Township.

The final performance of the current session of the Hillsboro Area Artist Series was to be the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at the Hillsboro High School Gymnasium, with Kazimierz Kord, music director for the Warsaw Philharmonic, the conductor.

The unemployment rate in Highland County fell from 14.6 percent to 14 percent, according to statistics form the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services, as 2,034 Highland Countians were reportedly without a job.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School baseball team lost to the Circleville Tigers, 4-1, as Hillsboro had four errors and had 10 hits on the day, but left 10 runners on base.

Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, located in Allensburg, advertised multiple films including “Death Wish II” starring Charles Bronson and Jill Ireland, and “Dressed to Kill” starring Angie Dickinson and Michael Caine.

Great Scot Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including four rolls of Northern bath tissue for 99 cents, country-style chicken legs for 39 cents per pound and a 16-ounce package of graham crackers for 89 cents.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society designed and created a quilt in commemoration of the 200-year anniversary of Hillsboro’s founding.

The Highland County Board of Elections sent out a letter to Greenfield poll workers that they planned to use out-of-city workers to poll stations during the primary, which caused “distress” among some.

Jody Gray, president of the Highland Nature Sanctuary, met with the Highland County Board of Commissioners to discuss concerns about a bridge replacement on Cave Road and its ecological impacts on the nature sanctuary.

In sports, the McClain softball team decimated the Washington C.H. Blue Lions by a score of 13-1 thanks in part to Jenna Howland going three for three with two runs scored and one RBI.

Jay Egolf, located at 721 W. Main St. in Wilmington, advertised his Lasik services for as low as $299 per eye, with people able to call for a “free consultation.”

