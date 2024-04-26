Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

S.R. 135 Culvert replacement — Work is set to begin on May 7 for a culvert replacement project on S.R. 135 between Anderson Road and Glenavy Drive. S.R. 135 will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will detoured via S.R. 134 to U.S. Route 50. Estimated completion: May 10 by 3:30 p.m.

S.R. 73 Slide repair — Work is set to begin on May 7 for a slide repair project on S.R. 73 between Hopkins Lane and North Union Road. S.R. 73 will be closed for the duration of the project. Southbound traffic will be detoured via S.R. 247 to S.R. 785. Northbound traffic will be detoured via S.R. 785 to S.R. 247. Estimated completion: May 10 by 3:30 p.m.

Leesburg S.R. 771 Multi-use path — Work is set to begin on May 3 for the installation of a multi-use path on S.R. 771 in the village of Leesburg. The project will implement a safe pathway route to school. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

S.R. 138 Bride replacement — Work began April 1 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 138 between Cope Road and Rowe Road. As of April 1, S.R. 138 was closed for 90 days. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28 to S.R. 771. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

U.S. 50 Resurfacing — Work began April 1 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 from the Brown County line to Danville Road. At least one lane will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

INACTIVE:

S.R. 41 Resurfacing — Work is set to resume in May 2024. The project started in September 2023, for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between Jefferson Street (S.R. 28) and S.R. 753 N. The road will remain open for the duration of the project. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Estimated completion: Spring 2024.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.