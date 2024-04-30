Hillsboro tennis falls to Washington, 3-2

Hillsboro’s Jay Reno is pictured during a recent match at East Clinton. Photo by Elizabeth Clark

The Hillsboro tennis team visited Washington C.H to take on the Blue Lions April 22 in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest. Washington was the winner, 3-2.

At first singles, Washington’s Blake Bagheri defeated Hillsboro’s Michael Koogler, 6-0, 6-3.

Washington’s Mason Mullins defeated Hillsboro’s Steve Rogers at second singles, 6-1, 6-1.

Washington’s Nathan Upthegrove dropped the first set, but won the next two to claim the match at third singles over Hillsboro’s Curtis Pegram, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, Hillsboro’s Fender and Flora defeated Washington’s Jon Rader and Landon Miller, 7-5, 6-3.

In second doubles, Hillsboro’s Jay Reno and Grady Horick defeated Washington’s Nick Walker and Will White, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

In reserve play, Washington’s Bradley Hunt and Titus Grim beat Jay Reno and Grady Horick, 3-6, 6-3, 3-0.

Washington’s Malachi Sibbett lost to Hillsboro’s Liam Horick, 0-6.

Washington’s J.D. Liston beat Hillsboro’s Liam Horick, 6-3.