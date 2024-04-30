Hillsboro tennis falls to Washington, 3-2

The Hillsboro tennis team visited Washington C.H to take on the Blue Lions April 22 in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest. Washington was the winner, 3-2.
At first singles, Washington’s Blake Bagheri defeated Hillsboro’s Michael Koogler, 6-0, 6-3.
Washington’s Mason Mullins defeated Hillsboro’s Steve Rogers at second singles, 6-1, 6-1.
Washington’s Nathan Upthegrove dropped the first set, but won the next two to claim the match at third singles over Hillsboro’s Curtis Pegram, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
At first doubles, Hillsboro’s Fender and Flora defeated Washington’s Jon Rader and Landon Miller, 7-5, 6-3.
In second doubles, Hillsboro’s Jay Reno and Grady Horick defeated Washington’s Nick Walker and Will White, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
In reserve play, Washington’s Bradley Hunt and Titus Grim beat Jay Reno and Grady Horick, 3-6, 6-3, 3-0.
Washington’s Malachi Sibbett lost to Hillsboro’s Liam Horick, 0-6.
Washington’s J.D. Liston beat Hillsboro’s Liam Horick, 6-3.