G3 Wine Walk returning to Greenfield

Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) plans to bring back a wine walk event on Saturday, May 11, from 5 -8 p.m.

Robert Arthurs, an events coordinator for G3, said people can sign up for the event by following the organization on Facebook and finding all of the information there, which also has a Zeffy link for the ticket purchase, or people can go to Small Town Fitness and purchase them in person. He said tickets to participate in the event are $25 before the event or $30 if they are purchased on the day of the event.

Arthurs said “pretty much” any business downtown is likely to be open. Specifically for those businesses involved in the event, he said Cream-N-Sugar Café will be the check-in point, while Black Cat Tattoo, Lakeside Reality, Southern Hills Bank, Adelyn Rose Creations and Small Town Fitness will be wine stops.

Arthurs said each stop is “obligated” to provide a spread of food, meaning each one will have different things to eat.

He said that every ticket purchase would include eight two-ounce samples from of local Ohio wineries, food and a commemorative wine glass.

Other than the wine stops, Arthurs said some of the Greenfield businesses will have different activities or ways to interact with the community. He said an example was that the Burlap Bee Boutique would have a selfie stop so people could dress up and take selfies. He said that some of the other businesses might have games where people can stop and win prizes.

“It’s just really to promote the downtown business area where we raise money for improving things in Greenfield,” he said.

He said this is the fourth year that the event is being held, that a couple of the businesses have changed and that some that were previously involved are not now. He said some businesses are new to being wine stops this year.

Arthurs said the number of tickets purchased tends to take off the last couple of weeks before the event. He said the event has had up to 150 participants previously and G3 is “hoping” to have that many or more this year.

