Mustang girls 3rd, boys 5th at L-C Invitational

The Lynchburg-Clay girls finished in third place and the boys placed fifth Tuesday in the seven-team Lynchburg-Clay High School Invitational.

Girls team scores were: Clinton-Massie 187, East Clinton 113, Lynchburg-Clay 92, Blanchester 61, Fayetteville 57, Eastern Brown 53 and Ripley 23.

Boys team scores were: Clinton-Massie 175, Blanchester 96, East Clinton 89, Fayetteville 79, Lynchburg-Clay 69, Eastern Brown 52 and Ripley 15.

Lynchburg-Clay sophomore Kyler Fite was a double individual winner, taking the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:54.32 and the 1600-meter run in a time of 10:49.06.

The lone Lady Mustang to claim an individual win was senior Addi West in the high jump with a leap of 4’8.

The top eight placers in each event scored team points on a 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 basis. Following are the Lynchburg-Clay placers and their results from each event:

GIRLS

100 Meters — 5th, Samantha Merry, 14.11; 6th, Jade Massey, 14.18

200 Meters — 7th, Leila Hughes, 33.00

400 Meters — 7th, Destiny Reynolds, 1:22.58

800 Meters — 3rd, Macy Etienne, 2:38.0

1600 Meters — 8th, Destiny Reynolds, 8:26.08

3200 Meters — 2nd Claudie Etienne, 14:13.63

4 x 100 Relay — 3rd, 55.21

4 x 200 Relay — 3rd, 2:02.33

4 x 800 Relay — 4th, 13:22.53

High Jump — 1st, Addi West, 4’8

Long Jump — 3rd, Jade Massey, 15’2; 4th, Autumn Wilkin, 15’1.25

Discus — 6th, Cloe Williamson, 60’4; 7th, Destiny Reynolds, 55’3

BOYS

100 Meters — 6th, Will Holcomb, 12.48

200 Meter — 5th, Will Holcomb, 26.41

400 Meters — 3rd, Jayden Hixson, 56.07

800 Meters — 2nd, Aiden Bene, 2:23.08

1600 Meters — 1st, Kyler Fite, 4:54.32; 5th, Wyatt Osborn, 5:32.18

3200 Meters — 1st, Kyler Fite, 10:49.06; 2nd, Wyatt Osborn, 11:48.68

110 Hurdles — 4th, Jayden Hixson, 19.99; 8th, Xander Hauptman, 24.12

300 Hurdles — 7th, Xaner Hauptman, 56.34; 8th, Jayden Hixson, 1:04.89

4 x 100 Relay — 4th, 50.34

4 x 200 Relay — 3rd, 1:45.50

4 x 800 Relay — 2nd, 9:47.34

High Jump — 4th, Cairen Goings, 5’2

Discus — 6th, Mason Fisher, 89’2

Shot Put — 6th, Mason Fisher, 31-0.5