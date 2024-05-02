SATH holding 27th Walk and Roll-A-Thon

Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) will hold its 27th annual Walk and Roll-A-Thon on Saturday, May 11 at Rocky Fork State Park.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Dovetail Activity Area in the park campground. Walkers, wheelchairs, bikes, roller blades, strollers. etc. are invited to come out for the morning and help KAMP Dovetail with pledges and support. Prizes will be given to the top five individuals who collect the most pledges. Door prizes and refreshments will be provided.

This event is being held to promote and support KAMP Dovetail, a five-day and four-night summer camp for children with special needs. The KAMP is held each year the third week of June at Rocky Fork State Park. Last year more than 600 individuals, which included children with special needs, volunteers and staff members, enjoyed a fun-filled week of outdoor camping experiences. SATH underwrites the cost of KAMP Dovetail through donations obtained by fundraising events like the Walk and Roll-A-Thon.

For more information about the walk or to sponsor an individual, call Linda Allen, SATH executive director, at 937-366-6657. Pledge sheets can be obtained by visiting www.kampdovetail.com.

Submitted by Linda Allen, SATH executive director.