One indicted on charges of raping a young child

Brummett

A Seaman man indicted on multiple counts of rape was among five people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Rufus Brummett, 50, was indicted on three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.

According to court documents for the first count, around April 9, 2019, through April 8, 2020, Brummett engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was a 9 years old.

According to court documents for the second count, around April 9, 2020, through April 8, 2021, Brummett engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was 10 years old.

According to court documents for the third count, around April 9, 2021, through April 8, 2022, Brummett engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was 11 years old.

In other indictments, Kameron Robinson, 21, Lynchburg, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

According to court documents for the first count, around Feb. 15, 2024, Robinson knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim with a .450 Bushmaster Anderson firearm.

According to court documents for the second count, around Feb. 15, 2024, Robinson discharged a firearm upon or over S.R. 124 and created a substantial risk of physical harm to any person or serious physical harm to property.

According to court documents for the third count, the grand jurors found and specified that around Feb. 15, 2024, Robinson had in his possession and used an Anderson .450 Bushmaster, and the property was subject to forfeiture “due to its instrumentality in the commission or facilitation of the offense.”

Logan Smith, 19, Washington C.H., was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, around Sept. 22, 2023, Smith trespassed in a business building, with the purpose to commit inside a theft offense.

According to court documents for the second count, around Sept. 22, 2023, Smith stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a motor vehicle, as well as other various items without consent.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Nicole Hauptman, 35, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Lori Greene, 48, Seaman, for aggravated theft from a person in a protected class, a second-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.