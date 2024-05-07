Rain displaced 17 Greenfield families

Emergency responders wade through high water Saturday near the Greenfield Cemetery. Greenfield Police Department An emergency vehicle looks over high water Saturday evening near Belfast. Ohio Department of Transportation

Seventeen families in Greenfield were displaced following heavy rains and a 17-year-old Adams County male was killed Saturday when high water washed the vehicle he and three others were riding in down a creek.

There was flooding and minor damage from the heavy rain Saturday throughout the county.

According to Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer, 17 families were displaced from their homes when water went into them. He said Sycamore Glenn flooded, Peabody Pond flooded over, and residents were evacuated from Greenfield Meadows Apartments.

A caller reported to FOX 19 that water got inside the apartment complex on North 11th Street plus the Greenfield library. A vehicle was stuck in high water at North Washington Street and Mill Street in Greenfield before being towed out.

Oyer thanked local emergency responders and residents for their help in dealing with the heavy rain.

“In times like this our community usually comes together, and this has happened before in the past, and I’ve had people come out and help us wade through water to bring families and kids out of harm’s way,” Oyer said.

The incident involving the 17-year-old in Adams County happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Island Creek Road near U.S. Route 52 in Manchester.

Deputies saw the vehicle go under and crews worked to recover it. After the search, they found the vehicle and the male inside, according to news reports

Lonnie Bilyeu, assistant fire chief for the Manchester Fire Department, said 17-year-old Migel Quezanda was the person who died.

Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 Public Information Officer Mikaela Bruning said S.R. 785 from Storer Lane to Main Street in Belfast was closed from Saturday night through Sunday morning. She said S.R. 73 was closed during the same time from Flat Run Road to Main Street. She said ODOT completed repairs to minor shoulder damage on both state routes.

“The highest measurement of rainfall that we had was 4.79 inches that was four miles northwest of Belfast,” said Brian Coniglio, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio. He was unsure if the rainfall was a record. “We don’t really keep records for each site like that, so I can’t really tell, but certainly that wouldn’t happen very often – that’s why there was flash flooding.”

Coniglio said an apartment complex in Greenfield had 40 individuals displaced from the weather. He said Greenfield had 2.37 inches of rain and Winchester had 1.44 inches of rain.

Christian Dunlap, a deputy engineer with the Highland County Engineer’s Office, said there was no major damage on county roads caused by the rain. “We had mostly debris,” he said. “A couple bridges flooded, and debris came up over that. We were out cleaning it up, and just gravel washed out on the roads, but as far as structures or pipes washed out, we had none on the county roads.”

A representative from the Hillsboro Police Department said no issues were reported in the city from the rain.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.