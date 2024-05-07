Outdoor evangelistic outreach Saturday in Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will hold an outdoor evangelistic outreach from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 5-8 p.m. at the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro (depending on the weather).

The guest speaker will be evangelist Jeff Battles. Praise and Worship will be by the Impact Nations Praise Team.

There will be live worship, prayer and encouragement.

“After years of being a successful entrepreneur, Battles, along with his wife Tiffany, knew that God had a different call on their lives,” the FGBMFI said in a news release. “The Bible talks about the laborers being few. This became clear as every week passed, and the offerings continuously went towards upgrading lifestyles. Feeling that each passing day was a missed opportunity, God finally confirmed that it was time to go. They gave up their business and many of their possessions and in 2018, Evg. Jeffrey went on his first mission to the Middle East.

“Since then, Impact Nations Global has grown into one of the most active ministries, conducting dozens of missions each year. Those missions have resulted in millions of people having given their lives to Christ, hundreds of churches being built, and many villages have been provided with food, water and education. Our rescue missions have brought families into safety and prosperity, and our discipleship program has trained many new believers to walk out their purpose and win the lost.”

Submitted by Mike Gast, Hillsboro FGBMFI.