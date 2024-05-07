HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

During the week of April 28 to May 4 the police department received 264 calls for service, completed 14 offense reports, investigated 14 crashes, completed 68 security checks and initiated 29 traffic stops that saw 15 traffic citations issued.

May 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Marshall Seymore, 51, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates.

Michael Cockrell, 35, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

May 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Katherine Fitzpatrick, 53, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Earl Walters, 56, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

May 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Fernando Trevino, 64, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Michael Newland, 21, of Amelia, was cited for speed.

May 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tammie Rose, 55, of Mt. Orab, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Perez was cited for failure to maintain control.

Jared Worley, 41, of Greenfield, was cited for driving under suspension.

INCIDENT

At 6:31 p.m. the police department received a call from a resident in the 700 block of North West Street in reference to a 5-year-old child that was missing. The police department, along with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, responded and began to search the area. The child was found unharmed and asleep inside the home, behind a door.