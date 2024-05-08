Bell project to be complete in couple months

A woman’s outstretched arms emphasize the size of a C.S. Bell nicknamed Reindeer that will return to Hillsboro to reside at 160 W. Main St., the C.S. Bell foundry’s second location. Submitted photo

Tim Koehl, a former employee of the C.S. Bell company, is working to return the largest production iron bell in history back home to Hillsboro after it was rescued from a church in Pennsylvania.

His effort was recently featured in a magazine of the American Foundry Society.

The bell, nicknamed Reindeer, will reside at 160 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, at C.S. Bell’s second foundry location, where it was cast.

The massive bell removal was pulled off by members of the “Salvage Dawgs” television show. The bell’s original home, the Trinity Lutheran Church in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, was being repurposed, and the bell had to go.

The Salvage Dawgs were assisted by Marc Brosamer of Brosamer’s Bells in Brooklyn, Michigan. Brosamer is a second-generation campanologist (bell dealer) and is knowledgeable about C.S. Bell bells. He purchased the bell on site. Koehl purchased the bell from Brosamer.

The number 54 bell, only 6 inches larger than the number 48, with its massive sound bow ring and all components, weighs in at 3,150 pounds, 1,000 pounds more than the #48. The bell assembly will be mounted on a specially designed base of precast concrete. Mike Ames conceived the idea of a precast structure and will be handling the installation.

JK Precast of Washington C.H. designed the base for project Reindeer. Given the weight and base dimensions of the bell, their engineer recommended two specially cast 4-feet by 8-feet, 1,000-gallon vaults, increasing exterior wall thickness from 4 inches to 6 inches thick. Interior 4-inch center walls will be pinned together creating a center beam 8 inches thick.

The tanks will be filled with #57 aggregate before an 8-foot by 8-foot, 10-inch thick precast slab is placed, topping off the base.

The choice of precast saves time and money and has a smooth surface to facilitate proposed artwork on exposed concrete. A time capsule will be placed in each of the vaults.

The tanks were cast May 7. “They’ll have to sit there and cure for about a week or so, and then we’ll be planting them in the ground,” said Koehl. “I would say the time the project will be done will be a couple of months.

The bell will be housed in a belfry atop the base measuring 8 feet square by 8 feet high. Larry and Josh Barr of Barr Construction will build the frame out of steel-braced heavy timbers. All exposed wood will be wrapped in cedar. Custom made steel corner braces will feature a cutout of a C. S. Bell bell. The metal roof of the belfry will match the C. S. Bell Foundry and showroom building roof.

Proposed artwork will include period style signage on the wall running from the alley to the building as well as artwork on the smooth concrete vaults. The artwork will communicate the history of the bell and recognize contributing individuals and organizations.

Reindeer will be accompanied by four additional bells 24 inches, 28 inches and 30 inches in diameter.

“The interest in bells is just through the roof,” said Koehl. “My Facebook page gets at least one inquiry every day, and I’ve got a thousand followers already.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.