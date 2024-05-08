Hillsboro 7th in Envirothon

The Hillsboro FFA team of Addy Knauff, Alex McClarren, Chris Sowders, Gavin Brown and Corbin Winkle recently competed in the Highland County practice Envirothon. The contest consists of four parts including forestry, wildlife, aquatics and soils. In each area there is a 25-question test which has general knowledge questions and some questions about specific plants or animals in the area. There are also questions where students must use a Biltmore Stick to measure diameter and height of trees, and some where students must identify animals based off of fur or tracks. The team placed secondat the Highland County practice. The team moved onto the area contest and placed seventh out of 33 teams. Pictured (l-r) are Knauff, Sowders, Brown, Winkle and McClarren.

Submitted photo