Summer Reading at Hillsboro library

The Hillsboro library is getting ready for adventure with this year’s Summer Reading Program.

“Of course there will be lots of great prizes up for grabs, but the real goal is for kids to have fun and to keep reading over the summer,” said children’s manager Gabrielle Pitzer. “It’s really cool to go to school in the fall and be able to tell your new teacher that you read X amount of books over the summer.”

Circulation manager Sarah Davidson said, “We’re really excited for this summer. We have 15 activities planned throughout June and July.” She added that the library’s goal is to have as many programs be aimed at all ages, so that everyone in a family can come and have fun.

“Whether it’s little kids, or teenage siblings, or parents and grandparents we want everyone to have fun when they come to the library,” she said.

The library’s Summer Reading schedule is below:

· Pizza Party Kick-Off: Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Craft – Shrinky Dinks/Buttons: Tuesday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Animals We Love to Hate (Ohio Nature): Thursday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m.

· Library Comic Con: Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Craft – Beads: Tuesday, June 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Wilderness Day: Thursday, June 27, with wilderness games at 4 p.m. for kids/families and Hiking How-To with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for tweens – adults.

· Tie-Dye!: Wednesday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m.

· Campfire Tales Day: Thursday, July 11, with a Campout Story Time at 4 p.m. for kids, and a presentation by the Bigfoot Research Organization at 6 p.m. for tweens and adults.

· Craft – Rock Painting: Tuesday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Local Author Night: Wednesday, July 17, 5-7 p.m.

· Birding Adventures Day: Thursday, July 18, with Build-Your-Own Birdhouses at 4 p.m. for all ages, and Bird-watching Basics with the Audubon Society at 5:30 p.m. for tweens and adults.

· Library Amazing Race: Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

· National Parks Craft Day: Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m.

· Craft – Nature Art: Tuesday, July 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Going on a Bear Hunt Storybook Walk-Through, for kids/families: Wednesday, July 31, 4-6 p.m.

All programs are all ages unless otherwise noted. Davidson explained that the library is trying something new with special, themed days.

“We’re having a Wilderness Day, a Campfire Tales Day and a Birding Adventures Day,” Davidson said. “For these, we’ll have activities aimed at younger patrons and their families starting at 4 p.m., except for build-your-own birdhouse, which is open to everyone. Then later in the evening we’ll have something designed more for older kids and adults. We’re hoping to give families lots of options this year.”

Along with these activities, the library continues to offer its usual clubs.

“We have something fun to do nearly every day this summer,” Davidson said.

In addition to the library’s full programming schedule, patrons have chances to win prizes for reading.

According to Pitzer, “We are trying something new this summer when it comes to prizes. This year, as the kids read and do activities, they have the opportunity to earn “brag tags.” For every brag tag earned, they receive two tickets that they can enter into the drawing for prizes. There are 10 brag tags in total so kids can earn up to 20 entries into the prize drawings. The kids are really in charge of what they earn this year.”

In addition to all the summer reading programs, the Children’s Library will continue to have Storytime and Lego Club. Attending these equals another chance to earn a brag tag and prize tickets. Storytime recently added a Monday time (10:30 a.m. – all ages) to the regular Wednesday times (0-2 years at 11 a.m. and 3-5 years at 11:30 a.m.). And in honor of Smokey Bear turning 80 years old, the U.S. Forest Service has made a special challenge that children can do along with their normal summer reading.

In the teen/adult library, every book read equals a slip in a weekly drawing. Davidson said, “The more you read, the better chance you have to win. We have lots of really great prizes ranging for Kings Island tickets to Harry Potter Legos, to gardening supplies.”

Additionally, when teen and adult patrons sign up for Summer Reading, they are given a “Passport to Adventure.” Stamps can be earned in the passport for coming to library programs, checking out books or filling out reading bingos. Once 12 stamps are earned, the passports can be turned in for a drawing of three grand prizes.

“We have some London Legos; a reading kit with a bag, journal, pen, mug, candle and reading light; and an adventuring kit with a backpack, journal and collapsible water bottle,” explained Davidson.

The patron who earns the most stamps overall will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

“We are so excited for this year’s Summer Reading,” Davidson said. “Adventure is such a fun theme, and we can’t wait for all of our patrons to go on this year’s summer adventure with us!”

For more information on these or other library programs, visit www.highlandco.org, call 937-393-3114 or search Highland County District Library of Ohio on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.