NCB recently made a $2,500 donation to support the Hillsboro City Schools Power Pack Program with a donation to the Freestore Foodbank. Pictured (l-r) are Darci Miles, Heather Cummings, Jacob Zink and Pam Hollon. For more information on the Power Pack Program, visit: https://freestorefoodbank.org/power-pack/.

Submitted photo