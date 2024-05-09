MHS heading into senior week

The McClain High School graduates of the class of 2023 are pictured at last year’s commencement. Greenfield Exempted Village School District

McClain High School’s graduating class of 2024 is preparing to head on to life beyond high school, and the activities to honor the milestone are soon beginning.

Things started on May 9 with the honors convocation for seniors. Next up was baccalaureate practice at 8 a.m. in the auditorium on May 10. Following that is the annual MHS Day, which will see all MHS students and staff performing community service throughout town.

On Sunday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. baccalaureate will be held. Seniors should report to the school library by 6:45 p.m. Baccalaureate is an annual event organized by the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association. The event will be live streamed on the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association’s Facebook page as well as the First Presbyterian Church’s YouTube page.

May 15 is the last day of class for seniors, and later that evening they will have the opportunity to parade through town during the annual senior cruise-in. Participating seniors will line up at the Jefferson Street Business Center prior to the 6 p.m. start of the parade down Jefferson Street to the downtown, where seniors will be announced. Seniors are invited to decorate their cars to showcase their McClain spirit and residents are invited to come out and support this year’s graduating class.

May 16 brings the senior assembly, followed by the senior tea. It all begins at 1 p.m. in the auditorium.

On the morning of May 17 is practice for the evening’s commencement, then the parade of graduates, where seniors go to Greenfield, Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries and visit with students.

The graduation ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. If the weather allows, the ceremony will be held on the football field. If weather forces the event indoors, it will be held in the gym. Tickets will be passed out to students on the morning of May 17 during graduation practice. Administrators will be monitoring the weather forecast in the days leading up to graduation and will make a decision on whether it will be indoors or outdoors by the morning of the event.

A full schedule of the senior activities is available on the McClain High School Facebook page.

“On behalf of our district, we wish the members of the class of 2024 the very best as they enter a new chapter in life,” superintendent Quincey Gray said. “Congratulations to the students and their families. We look forward to celebrating with you.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.