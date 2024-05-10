Four years for sex with minor

Hibbs Kingsolver

A Hillsboro man sentenced to four years in prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor was among four people sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Trenton Hibbs, 25, was given 122 days of jail time credit. The court ordered that Hibbs must register as a Tier II registered sex offender required to follow the parameters for a period of 25 years with in-person verification every 180 days.

According to court documents, around Oct. 17, 2023, Hibbs engaged in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old victim.

In other sentencings, Michael Kingsolver, 23, Greenfield, was sentenced to six years of community control from two separate cases.

For the first case, Kingsolver was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents, around March 19, 2021, Kingsolver stole a Chevrolet HHR.

For the second case, he was sentenced to three years of community on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, around Dec. 15, 2023, members of the Highland County Task Force were monitoring a GPS placed on Tammy Miller’s 2008 Chevrolet SUV because of information they received from an informant (CI) about Miller trafficking in meth. The task force members saw Miller’s vehicle headed Dayton, presumably to purchase meth.

As the vehicle traveled back to Greenfield, two investigators got behind it and followed it to the intersection of S.R. 41 North and North Washington Street. A sergeant saw the vehicle turn south onto North Washington Street as they began an investigative stop on the vehicle. It came to a stop in front of a residence on North Washington Street.

Miller was the driver and the person in the front passenger seat identified as Kingsolver, with there also being someone in the back seat. The sergeant told Miller that they were doing the investigative stop and asked her if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle. Miller said that “If there is, it’s not mine.” The sergeant then asked Kingsolver and the person in the back seat if there was anything illegal in the vehicle.

Kingsolver said that there was a marijuana pipe inside a backpack found on the back seat. The sergeant deployed a K9 to do an open-air sniff around the vehicle. The dog positively indicated on the vehicle. Miller, Kingsolver and the person in the back seat were told to exit the vehicle, while Kingsolver was placed under arrest for an active warrant. The vehicle was searched.

A patrol officer opened the front passenger door and saw a green bag wedged in between the plastic covering and the side of the front passenger door. It held a crystalline substance.

Miller said she traveled to Dayton to purchase meth, but also said she was unsuccessful and “had no idea” where the drugs were from. She said she was an active meth user and usually went to Dayton “weekly” to purchase at minimum a quarter-ounce of meth. The sergeant spoke to Kingsolver, who said that he was asked by Miller to “make a city trip.” Kingsolver said that he knew they were going to the city to purchase drugs and that he had made the same trip with Miller three or four times.

Kingsolver said all occupants of the vehicle entered the residence and that Miller went into the back bedroom with an unknown person. A short time later Miller and the unknown person exited and said they were going to a gas station. Kingsolver said Miller returned to the residence shortly thereafter and told the other two from the vehicle it was time to leave.

Kingsolver claimed he knew nothing about the drugs found inside the vehicle and believed they were left in it by the unknown person that Miller took to the gas station. The sergeant spoke to the person in the back seat, who said they were asleep the whole time and didn’t see a thing. Miller and Kingsolver were transported to the Greenfield Police Department.

On Dec. 18, 2023, Miller requested to speak to the sergeant before going to court. She said she went to Dayton to purchase an ounce of meth but that her dealer only had a half-ounce. Miller told them she was the only one inside the house, also saying that Kingsolver and the person in the back seat stayed inside the vehicle.

Miller said she purchased the half-ounce and returned to the vehicle. She said she gave Kingsolver the meth after returning to the vehicle and told him to place it in a box in the back seat. She said Kingsolver instead decided to hold on to the meth during the drive home.

Miller said she and Kingsolver saw the marked patrol vehicles once they were in Greenfield. Miller said that Kingsolver tried to get rid of or hide the meth, but was unsure of exactly what he did with it. The substance was then submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain meth with a weight of 13.92 grams.

Christian Kittrell, 21, Wilmington, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of extortion, a third-degree felony. He was ordered to successfully complete residential treatment and aftercare at a counseling center, and pay restitution of $918.95 to one victim and $540 to another victim.

According to court documents, around Dec. 1, 2023 through Feb. 1, 2024, in Clinton County and as continuing criminal conduct in Highland County, Kittrell, with the purpose of obtaining money, exposed or threatened to expose any matter tending to two separate victims to hatred, contempt or ridicule or damaged their personal or business or impaired their credit.

Kaylee George, 22, Hillsboro, was sentenced to two years of community control on one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony through an intervention in lieu of conviction.

According to court documents, around March 17, 2023, George, permitted marijuana to be trafficked in a home she owned on East Main Street in Hillsboro by another person.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.