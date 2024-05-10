Parking issues, flying record, jailbreak busted

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, The Greenfield Republican reported that William Styerwalt, a graduate of McClain High School, was appointed to a “reasonable position” at the Associated Factory Mutual Insurance Company in Boston and would be there for around a year.

A fire caused by a chimney spark that spread to the kitchen roof “totally destroyed” the dwelling house on the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Reece Finch, as Mrs. Finch only noticed the fire as the “roof was burning rapidly.”

Pilot Charles O’Dell, Greenfield, associated with the Dan DeLong Flying Service of Chillicothe, got a record for a flight between Columbus and Pittsburgh, as his flying time was recorded to be 95 minutes, breaking the former record of 110 minutes.

Around 25 to 30 vehicles were tagged in Greenfield for multiple different traffic and other vehicle infractions, with the majority of the offenses “being for parking without regard to marked parking spaces.”

In sports, the Greenfield and Hillsboro track teams faced off in the second annual field and track meet for the Highland County championship, as McClain won for the second straight year, 86.5-46.5, as the Tigers got 13 first place finishes.

The U.S. Stores Co., located at 330 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including six packages of Campbell’s tomato soup for 25 cents, three pounds of macaroni or spaghetti for 25 cents and two pounds of “pure” lard for 23 cents.

This week in 1955, The Press-Gazette reported that Arnold Elsey, park manager at Rocky Fork State Park, announced that a camping area had been marked out and was being “partially” cleared, and will be ready for summer use.

Hillsboro Police Department Police Chief Walter Reffitt announced his resignation from the post in order to “take a position with a local firm which had more to offer in overall working conditions.”

Officers were able to stop an apparent attempt at a jailbreak after both sheriff’s officers and city police did a “surprise” inspection of the county jail, as they found a lock that had been tampered with and multiple bricks that had been “pried loose” from the jail wall.

The Ohio State Employment Services reopened its offices in Hillsboro on West Main Street, with the office planned to be mostly involved in helping county farmers who needed help finding people to care for their crops.

In sports, the Hillsboro track team defeated the Owensville and Mount Orab teams in a three-team meet held in Hillsboro. Team scores were Hillsboro 88.5,e Owensville 39.5 and Mount Orab 15.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Battle Cry” starring Van Heflin, Aldo Ray and Mona Freeman, and “A Man Named Peter” starring Richard Todd and Jean Peters.

Albers’ Super Markets advertised multiple products including a pound of veal roast for 35 cents, five ears of corn for 29 cents, two pounds of apples for 23 cents and a pound of country pork sausage for 59 cents.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners and Highland County Prosecutor Rocky Coss scheduled a meeting to discuss a possible building project at the Muntz Street Center regarding senior citizens.

Hillsboro City Council discussed the need for a new fire truck, with the need not be disputed but the “cost, type and timing,” under question.

The Johnson Publishing Company and Don Lawson, community relations manager for the company, announced that they were in the process of contacting area residents for the new Hillsboro City Directory.

Families of the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro put together a blood donor club through the Hoxworth Blood Center at the University of Cincinnati that would look to help people not under coverage for blood needs.

In sports, the Hillsboro tennis team got its eighth straight win, 4-1, over Washington C.H., moving Hillsboro to an overall 14-2 record with only two remaining games.

The Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, located in Allensburg, advertised multiple films including “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire and Burt Young, and “Rocky II,” starring Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers and Burgess Meredith.

Convenient Food Mart, located at 226 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a six-pack of ice cream drumsticks for 99 cents, a half-gallon of fruit drink for $1.09 and a head of lettuce for 49 cents.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that Greenfield City Council passed a measure and voted down a measure, both regarding annexation, as council member Tim Clouser commented that the council shouldn’t vote for one and against another, calling it unfair.

The SATH Board of Trustees announced plans to sell its 83-acre plot of land located off Fair Ridge Road in Concord Township, saying that the sale wouldn’t adversely affect KAMP Dovetail and it would stay at Rocky Fork State Park.

The Highland County YMCA reported on its plan to expand its services, as Paul Waldsmith, executive director of the Hillsboro location, saying the location now had a campaign drive with a goal of $800,000, with half to be used for its debt and the other to expand the facility.

In sports, the Fairfield Lady Lions softball team clinched at least a share of the Southern Hills League Division II title with a 10-0 win over Fayetteville, thanks to Elissa Brooks’ one-hitter.

Jacob Clary