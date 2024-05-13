Indians break three records at FAC meet

Hillsboro’s 4 x 800-meter relay team of (l-r) Corbin Winkle, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders and Tate Davis set a new Frontier Athletic Conference record in the event. Winkle also shattered the conference’s 3200 meter record. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Kobie Miles set a new Frontier Athletic Conference record in the 100-meter hurdles. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Hillsboro boys track team celebrate after winning the Frontier Athletic Conference Track and Field meet last week. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Meredith Dietrick competes in a sprint at Washington C.H. last week. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s T.D. Matesic is flanked by Hillsboro’s Cooper Swope and Austin Bledsoe. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Leah Lovett competes in the shot put at the FAC Track and Field Championships. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

A number of records were broken last Tuesday and Thursday at the 2024 Frontier Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships held at Washington High School in Washington C.H., including two by Hillsboro individuals and one by an Indian relay team.

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Hillsboro’s Kobie Miles broke a six-year-old with a time of 15.36. That broke the former record of 15.37 set by Chayden Pitzer of McClain set in 2018.

Corbin Winkle of Hillsboro set a new record in the 3200-meter run, winning in a time of 10:17.41, shattering the previous record of 10:37.27 set by Evan Siberell of Chillicothe in 2021.

Hillsboro’s Winkle, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders and Tate Davis won the 4 x 800-meter relay in a time of 8:26.99. The former record was 8:33.01 was set by McClain in 2018 — G. Chiossi, N. Ernst, R. Schluep, T. Newkirk.

Chillicothe girls broke the record in the 4 x 800-meter relay. Chillicothe ran a time of 10:25.71 in 2018. Tuesday night, Alana McKenzie, Katherine McCallum, Ali Mathis and Ella Strauch of Chillicothe won in 10:16.39

Mason Coffman of Washington won the 100-meter dash in 10.87. The previous record of 11.07 by Kai Rickman of Hillsboro was set in 2021.

Coffman also set a new mark in the 200-meter dash. He won last week in a time of 22.29. The previous record of 22.56 was set by Hillsboro’s Rickman in 2021.

Jayden Beverly of Chillicothe set a new record in the 800-meter run. He won in a time of 1:59.74. The previous record was 2:04.09 by Brandon Underwood of Washington in 2018.

Information for this story was provided by Chris Hoppes, sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.