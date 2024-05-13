Spruell FAC Player of the Year

Ca Hillsboro pitcher Camryn Spruell has been named the 2024 Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Camryn Spruell, a Hillsboro High School junior, has been named the 2024 Frontier Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Year.

Also representing Hillsboro is Mylea Fridley.

From Miami Trace is Ella McCarty and from Washington is Addison Knisley. Leah Lovett and Olivia Stegbauer, McClain; Lillie Eberts, Serenity Taylor and K.J. Worsham, Jackson; and C.J. Rigginger and Morgan Webb of Chillicothe complete the team.

These players and the FAC team champion Hillsboro Lady Indians will be recognized at the upcoming FAC spring sports banquet May 21.

The Frontier Athletic Conference has also released the members of the All-FAC baseball team for the 2024 season.

Gaven Jones of Jackson has been named the FAC Player of the Year.

From Miami Trace, Cooper Enochs and Brady Armstrong; from Washington, Evan Lynch, Will Miller and John Wall; from McClain, Kaden Penwell; from Chillicothe, Mason Brown; and also from Jackson, Boston Campbell, Noah Ernst and Nolan Johnson are also on the team.

Those players and the FAC champions Jackson will be recognized at the upcoming spring sports banquet.

Also, any and all student-athletes who won an event at the FAC track meet are All-FAC and will be recognized at the banquet.