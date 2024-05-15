South Salem man missing

Marler

The family of a South Salem man has reported him as missing to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after he failed to return home after leaving for work Tuesday.

Michael Marler, 64, has not been seen since he left home around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. His family said he did not return home for lunch or after his shift as he usually does and was still missing around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The family described Marler as 6-0, 275 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and a white and gray mustache. He is believed to be driving a maroon-colored 2023 Nissan Kicks with license plate No. HQE4381.

He is severely depressed, not in his right mind and suicidal, according to Heidi Brown, the fiance of Marler’s stepson. She said Marler’s cell phone appears to be turned off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.