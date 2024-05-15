Southern State ADN program celebrates graduates

Submitted photo

Thirty-six graduates of the Southern State Community College Associate Degree Nursing Program were recognized during a May 2 pinning ceremony at the college’s central campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Mariaha Moyer of Clinton County opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades and SSCC Director of Nursing Dr. Julianne Krebs. During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.

Graduate Zoe Fittro of Highland County led the lighting of the candle while the ADN graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Jason Burns of Highland County.

The 2024 ADN graduating class includes:

· Adams County: Zoe Arnold, Makayla Bolen, Katy Kattine, Ashleigh Klickner, Crystal McIntosh, Jamie Snodgress, Emily Thomas, and Audrey Wilson.

· Brown County: Kalen Bonar, Kelby Craig, Ryan McBride, Hannah Osborne, Emma Prine, Alexandra Purcell, and Dezirae Valentine.

· Clermont County: Allison Callihan, Paige Campbell, Casandra Collins, Elaina Coston, Rhianna Daulton, Amy Jarmon, Taylor Moore, Leanne Riffle, and Angela Malicoat.

· Clinton County: Victoria Ferguson, Savannah Lynch, Mariaha Moyer, James Reed, and Harley Warnock.

· Highland County: Jason Burns, Julia Ervin, Zoe Fittro, Tammy McClure, Julianne Middleton, Megan Mullenix, Chelsey Penwell.

“We are excited to celebrate as the graduates enter nursing practice,” said Dr. Julianne Krebs, director of nursing at SSCC. “This is a time of great opportunities for nurses. I encourage all to find the area of nursing for which they have a passion.”

Associate Degree Nursing Program applications are now being accepted for the fall 2024 semester. There are many pathways available to enter the health science field – STNA, LPN, RN, medical assisting, phlebotomy and more. For more information, call 800-628-7722, Ext. 2640 or email [email protected].

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.