HCHS will host Vintage Bridal Exhibit

Highland House Museum volunteers Lana Dukes (left) and Sandy Ford contemplate how to exhibit some of the components of the Vintage Bridal Exhibit. Submitted photo

Have you ever come across a box in the attic filled with pictures of a wedding from the days when photos were taken in a studio and the happy couple look anything but happy? Maybe you found a Bible with the marriage certificate in the center, an old wedding invitation enclosed in not one but two envelopes. Perhaps you found a quilt of intertwined circles made from feed sacks and scraps of other fabrics as well as some embroidered pillowcases in a cedar chest. Have you heard your grandparents talk about a “belling” but had no idea what they were laughing about?

You might have just stumbled onto the remnants of vintage wedding. If you are interested in the dresses and costumes of weddings from the 1800s to mid 1900s, then mark your calendar to attend the Vintage Bridal Exhibit being sponsored by the Highland County Historical Society at its Highland House Museum, 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro.

The exhibit will begin June 8 and run through July 27. Weather permitting, the grand opening on June 8 will start at 11 a.m. with the recreation of an actual March 1803 wedding held in New Market. The groom and bride, Michael Stroup and Polly Walker, will be played by Jeff and Tara Beery with Bob Brown portraying Squire Oliver Ross, who presided over the original ceremony. Prior to the ribbon-cutting to open the exhibit, there will be a reception in the Hodson House, adjacent to the museum, and a short program about the exhibit and the history of weddings.

Reservations are requested for the opening so that there are adequate refreshments and should be made by contacting the museum at 937-393-3392. There is no charge for the wedding and reception or for the exhibit, but the museum itself will not be available to tour until after the ribbon cutting. Food and beverages cannot be taken into the museum due to the nature of the exhibit. While the exhibit will encompass both floors of the museum, there will be plenty to see if someone cannot access the second floor.

If you are unable to attend June 8, the museum will be open every Friday and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. If a group would like a special tour, they can contact 937-393-3392 and talk to museum director Vicki Knauff.

Submitted by Kathy Levo, Highland County Historical Society.