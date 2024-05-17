Memorial Day observances planned

Hillsboro VFW Post 129 officers salute a wreath placed during a past Memorial Day observance at the veterans memorial at the Highland County Courthouse.

Memorial Day observances have been announced for Monday, May 27 in Hillsboro, Greenfield, Pricetown and South Salem.

In Hillsboro, the program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial on the west side of the Highland County Courthouse. The speaker will be Thomas Payne, who spent 25 years in the U.S. Air Force before retiring as a major.

The program is presented by Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 and food will be available after the ceremony at the VFW Post behind the Dairy Queen. Bleachers will be available and there will be patriotic music, a gun salute and more.

Each year prior to Memorial Day, memorial bricks purchased by loved ones honoring military personnel are added to the memorial. Post commander Rick Wilkin said orders are still being accepted for the bricks. Forms are available at the Hillsboro VFW Post or from Wilkin by calling 937-364-2371.

In Greenfield, there will be a parade put on by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield (CVOG) starting at 10 a.m. Lineup begins at 9:45 a.m. the colonnades at McClain High School. The procession will parade down Jefferson Street and stop at the City Building where a wreath will be placed and there will be a gun salute, then the parade will continue to the Greenfield Cemetery where the main program will take place.

Concerned Veterans of Greenfield member Bruce Snavely said the speaker will be a man named Ellenburger who is a Navy veteran and brother of CVOG vice president Dave Ellenburger.

In Pricetown, ceremonies will begin with a march to Barker Cemetery from the Pricetown Church at 10 a.m. Minister Daryl Mount will present the message in the cemetery and a selected veteran will be honored. Everyone will then return to the church for the annual program at 11 a.m. It will feature patriotic songs, pledges to the flags, the Gettysburg Address, a keynote presentation, and the honoring of all veterans. The traditional Quilts of Honor will also be presented.

The keynote presentation will be given by Paul Worley, who was an Army officer who earned the rank of captain. He served two tours of duty in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. He has received numerous honors and decorations and is now the economic development director for Adams County. Following the cemetery march and the church program the annual community dinner will be served in the church’s fellowship hall beginning at noon. The church provides the meal free to everyone. It will be served until at least 1 p.m.

In South Salem, Memorial Day is traditionally observed with a parade and strawberry social. Parade lineup begins at 1:45 p.m. behind Buckskin Elementary and the parade begins at 2 p.m. The parade will travel to the cemetery in South Salem where Jerry Morton, a Knoxville, Tennessee resident who is originally from South Salem, will be the guest speaker.

The strawberry social at the South Salem United Methodist Church runs from approximately 3-6 p.m. The menu includes creamed chicken sandwiches, ham, potato salad, baked beans, strawberries, ice cream and cakes. A freewill donation will be accepted.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.