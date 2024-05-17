Muskies at RFL, MHS art at D.C., HES time capsule

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that a meeting between the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce and the Hillsboro Business Men’s Association brought a unanimous endorsement for an Upper Paint Creek Valley flood control development.

McClain High School Principal C.E. Booher announced that the high school was placed on a list of secondary schools approved by the North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools, continuing its consistent place on the list since 1904.

A meeting of the Greenfield Chamber of Commerce brought news on improvements coming to the Municipal Playground which were sponsored by the 21 Club, bringing the dedication of a new floodlighting system and diamond at the field.

The voting for the May primary was completed, as Chester Fitch, Portsmouth, conceded the Sixth District Republican congressional race to S.A. Ringer, Leesburg, but the latter said the results had not been confirmed.

In sports, the McClain Tigers lost to the Portsmouth Trojans thanks to a masterful pitching performance from Jones for the Trojans, limiting the Tigers to only two hits, as a third matchup between the two was only possible in a Southeastern Ohio District tournament affair.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple showings including “It All Came True” starring Ann Sheridan and Jeffrey Lynn, and “3 Cheers for the Irish” starring Priscilla Lane and Thomas Mitchell.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products, including washcloths and dishcloths for 2 cents, head kerchiefs for 8 cents, children’s dresses for 29 cents, rag rugs for 39 cents, wash frocks for 97 cents and Rockford socks for 10 cents.

This week in 1965, The Press-Gazette reported that Highland District Hospital Auxiliary’s Gift Shop, which started in the red of unprofitability, has finally become profitable and tallied a $1,900 profit since it began three years prior.

Officials of the Ohio Division of Wildlife reported that the test nets recently placed at Rocky Fork Lake showed “excellent” muskies in size and numbers, as in one day alone 23 muskies were found in six nets.

George Greer, head of Fairfield High School, reported that the bids for the construction of a new addition and improvements to the school, which could include improvements to the science laboratory and library, were “well within the estimates.”

Plans were made for an addition at the Marshall Methodist Church located on of S.R. 124, as architectural designs were finished and blueprints were completed, with the addition being a 44-foot by 20-foot one-story above ground full basement room.

In sports, the Hillsboro golf team played in a three-way matchup with Washington and Wilmington, losing to both, as they lost to the former by a score of 9.5-6.5 and the latter by a score of 14-2.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Hush … Hush, Sweet Charlotte” starring Bette Davis and Joseph Cotton and “Invitation to a Gunfighter” starring Yul Brynner and George Segal.

Owens’ Super-Valu Market, located at the corner of West Walnut and South High streets, advertised multiple products, including a bunch of green onions for 7 cents, a pound of round steak for 79 cents and a small box of Spic and Span for 24 cents.

This week in 1990, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the new McClain High School head football coach was being prepared to be named at a special Friday school board meeting, pending school board approval.

A piece of art by Brent Gleadle, senior at McClain High School, not only gave the student a scholarship but was also planned to be displayed in the Capitol in Washington, D.C. after he won “Best of Show” at the Congressional Art Competition at Southern State Community College.

The Highland County Board of Elections was divided at a 2-2 line regarding the topic of the board of commissioners and their reinstatement of a Highland County Common Pleas Court application for $2,000 to the election board’s travel line part of their budget.

Cheryl Stockwell, a 1980 graduate of Miami Trace High School and gospel artist, was set to “realize a life-long dream” of performing at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville thanks to her first gospel recording the year prior.

The Main Point, located at 9875 S.R. 753 in Greenfield, was scheduled to receive its D5 nightclub liquor license following the Ohio Department of Liquor Control notifying the Highland County Board of Commissioners about overruled objections.

In sports, Ann Beatty, star athlete for the McClain track team, was named the Co-Most Valuable Runner in the girl’s division at the South Central Ohio Championship Meet as she placed first in three events and fourth in one more.

Uhl’s Family Center, located at 1013 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including four cans of pork and beans for $1, a four-roll package of bath tissue for 89 cents and a 16-ounce can of Del Monte vegetables for 39 cents.

This week in 2015, The Times-Gazette reported that Hillsboro City Council unanimously approved the formation of a Community Improvement Corporation, a non-profit organization, that could help multiple city entities facilitate acquisitions and improvements.

The Greenfield Exempted Village Schools Board of Education voted by a tally of 3-1 to hire Jesse Mitchell, 1999 McClain High School graduate, to be the school’s newest varsity baseball coach, with the only dissent being Marilyn Mitchell, Jesse’s mother.

Seniors at Hillsboro High School opened a time capsule buried 10 years prior by themselves at Hillsboro Elementary School, finding letters written by each other and other members of their family.

In sports, the Whiteoak Wildcats fell in the final game of the sectional tournament by a score of 9-0 to North Adams, as the Wildcats were only able to put a single baserunner on third base in the seven-inning matchup.

Town and Country, Inc. located at 838 S. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including men’s Sketchers sandals for $31.99, a Carhartt men’s pocket T-shirt for $14.99 and an Allen rifle case for $12.99.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.