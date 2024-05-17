Scenes from Division II SE District Track Meet

McClain’s TD Matesic finished 11th in the 100 meters Southeast District Division II Track and Field Meet Thursday at Washington High School and failed to advance to the finals. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Allison Browning takes off with handoff from Kelsey Gilkinson in the 4 x 100-meter relay. The team finished fourth in Tuesday’s preliminaries and moved on to Saturday’s finals. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Jevin Hochstuhl takes a handoff from Cooper Swope. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Becca Bergstrom finished eighth in the 400 meters and advanced to Saturday’s finals. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Corbin Winkle hands off to Ryan Howland in the 4 x 800-meter relay. The teams finished first in a time of 8:19.84 and earned the right to advance to next weekend’s regional meet. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Ryan Howland hands off to Christopher Sowders in the 4 x 800-meter relay. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Christopher Sowders hands off to Tate Davis in the 4 x. 800 meter relay. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain Katie Cook (front) and Hillsboro’s Allison Browning run in the 100 meters. Cook finished seventh in the prelims in a time of 13.46 and moved on to the finals while Browning finished 11th in a time of 13.63 and did not advance. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

McClain’s TD Matesic finished 11th in the 100 meters Southeast District Division II Track and Field Meet Thursday at Washington High School and failed to advance to the finals.

Hillsboro’s Allison Browning takes off with handoff from Kelsey Gilkinson in the 4 x 100-meter relay. The team finished fourth in Tuesday’s preliminaries and moved on to Saturday’s finals.

Hillsboro’s Jevin Hochstuhl takes a handoff from Cooper Swope.

McClain’s Becca Bergstrom finished eighth in the 400 meters and advanced to Saturday’s finals.

Corbin Winkle hands off to Ryan Howland in the 4 x 800-meter relay. The teams finished first in a time of 8:19.84 and earned the right to advance to next weekend’s regional meet.

Hillsboro’s Ryan Howland hands off to Christopher Sowders in the 4 x 800-meter relay.

Hillsboro’s Christopher Sowders hands off to Tate Davis in the 4 x. 800 meter relay.

McClain Katie Cook (front) and Hillsboro’s Allison Browning run in the 100 meters. Cook finished seventh in the prelims in a time of 13.46 and moved on to the finals while Browning finished 11th in a time of 13.63 and did not advance.