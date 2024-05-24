Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

NEW

S.R. 247 Bridge Replacement — Work began May 13 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 247 between Barrackman Road and Crooked Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. S.R. 247 will be closed for 60 days starting May 13. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 770 to S.R. 73 to S.R. 785. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

Leesburg S.R. 771 Multi-Use Path — Work is set to begin on May 27 for the installation of a multi-use path on S.R. 771 in Leesburg. The project will implement a safe pathway route to school. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

ONGOING

U.S. 50 Resurfacing — Work has begun as of April 1 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 from the Brown County line to Danville Road. At least one lane will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

S.R. 138 Bride Replacement — Work began April 1 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 138 between Cope Road and Rowe Road. As of April 1, S.R. 138 will be closed for 90 days; traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28 to S.R. 771. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

INACTIVE:

S.R. 41 Resurfacing — Work is set to resume in May 2024. Work began Sept. 11, 2023, for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between Jefferson Street (S.R. 28) and S.R. 753 N. The road will remain open for the duration of the project. Work will occur daily from 7 .M. 6 P.M. Estimated completion: Spring 2024.

For more information contact the District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.