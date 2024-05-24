Lady Mambas win another tourney

The seventh grade Lady Mambas AAU team based in Hillsboro, Ohio had another successful weekend placing first place in the Ballin at the Creek Tournament in Beavercreek. This was the 2024 Lady Mambas last in-state tournament ending their season with an overall record of 19-4. Coach Derrik Haithcock said he “is proud of the hard work these girls have put in and that winning is a bonus, but he is more excited about the reps and confidence they are gaining with their individual development of the fundamentals of the game, learning to pay attention to detail, communicate and work as a team.” The Lady Mambas head to Rock Hill, South Carolina for a national tournament June 19-23. Pictured (back row, l-r) coach Haithcock, Karis Hudson, Aurora Stringfield, Hayden Rideout, Jayla Haithcock, Lyrric Hanson and La’Niah Smith; (front row, l-r) Jayla Haithcock, Maddie Easter McKenzie West and Jayden Hatfield.

Submitted photo