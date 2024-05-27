HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Casey Patton, of Hillsboro, was cited for no operator’s license.

Patricia Gibbs, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Michael Hayslip, of Seaman, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

A resident of the 300 block of Muntz Street reported a theft.

May 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Casey Potts, of Bainbridge, was cited for driving under suspension.

Jennifer Andrews, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Haley Norman, of Hillsboro, was cited for right of way.

David Lannigan, of Hillsboro, was cited for fictitious tags.

Brittany Hornschemeier, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

May 25

INCIDENTS

A report was received of a theft at a business in the 200 block of West Main Street.

A report was received of a theft in the 500 block of West Main Street.