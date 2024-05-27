Public comment period for S.R. 73 bridge

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation — District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 73 in Highland County.

It is proposed to replace the bridge on S.R. 73 between Buckeye Road and Mad River Road in Highland County. The project is located in the rural area of Union and Penn townships.

The project will require approximately 0.128 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the residential lawns.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The funding for the project is 80% federal and 20% state.

S.R. 73 will be open for the duration of the project.

The environmental commitment date is Sept. 1, 2024. The project is currently expected to be awarded Jan 1, 2026.

Written comments should be submitted by June 24, 2024, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 environmental supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or email [email protected].

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.