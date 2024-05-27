Lynchburg Lions award ‘GOOD’ students

The Lynchburg Lions Club hosted its annual Going On Or Defeated (GOOD) program at the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School earlier this spring. The program is presented each year to all fifth-grade students by Ron Derry, a former teacher and coach who went completely blind. Since he lost his sight he has been presenting speeches and demonstrations to thousands of students. He stresses character, perseverance and integrity. Ten students received GOOD shirts at the end of the school year. Winners were selected by the school faculty based on how they fulfilled the characteristics promoted by Derry. Pictured are the winners of the shirts. The program was sponsored by the Lynchburg Lions Club (back row, l-r) Carter Biron, Alyssa Mozingo, Zion Bailey, Bella Ludwick and Andrew Gossett; (front row, l-r) Kamryn Tong, Emily Shreve, Hadley Partin, Maci Berger and Richie Doss.

Submitted photo