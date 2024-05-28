McClain sends 2 girls, 2 relays to state

The McClain 4 x 100-meter relay team of (l-r) Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook and Kaitlyn Jett finished second at the regional. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest The McClain 4 x 400-meter relay team of (l-r) Kaitlyn Jett, Brenna Wright, Larah Henson and Becca Bergstrom finished at the regional. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro sophomore Jailyn Williams finished fifth in the 800 meters, missing a spot in the state meet by one place. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro 4 x 100-meter relay team of (l-r) Meredith Dietrick, Chanel Captain, Kelsey Gilkinson and Allison Browning placed seventh at the regional. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

It was a big two days for the McClain Lady Tigers at the Divsion II Regional Track and Field meet held Thursday and Saturday at the Muskingum College Track in New Concord. Two McClain indviduals and and two relay teams earned the right to advance to the state meet in Dayton this week by placing in the top four of their respectice events.

Hillsboro sent a large contingent of individuals and relay teams to the regional and few placed in the top eight earning a place on the finals podium, but none of them were able to place in the top four.

For the McClain girls, junior Brenna Wright led the way, placing third in the 100 meters and taking a second and third on relay teams. Senior Lily Barnes took fourth inthe discus.

The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Lucas Matesic, Wright, Katie Cook and Kaitlyn Jett took second, and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Jett, Wright, Larah Henson and Becca Bergstron finished third.

The McClain boys were also unable to advance anyone to the state meet.

Following are the results for all Highland County athletes who competed in the Division II regional meet:

GIRLS

100 Meters — 14th, Luca Matesic, McClain senior, 13.33

400 Meters — 16th, Olivia Covault, Hillsboro sophomore, 1:03.53

800 Meters — 5th, Jailyn Williams, Hillsboro sophomore, 2:20.87

100 Hurdles — 3rd, Brenna Wright, McClain junior, 15.63; 7th, Kobie Miles, Hillsboro sophomore, 16.52; 13th, Adalynn Snyder, McClain freshman, 17.33

300 Hurdles — 10th, Kobie Miles, Hillsboro sophomore, 48.80; 11th Brenna Wright, McClain junior, 49.04

4 x 100 Relay — 2nd, McClain (Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Kaitlyn Jett) 50.14; 7th, Hillsboro (Meredith Dietrick, Chanel Captain, Kelsey Gilkinson, Allison Browning), 52.13

4 x 200 Relay — 12th, Hillsboro (Alizeh Hudso, Chanel Captain, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault), 1:52.65

4 x 400 Relay — 3rd, McClain (Kaitlyn Jett, Brenna Wright, Larah Henson, Beccca Bergstrom), 4:07.28; 7th, Hillsboro (Alizeh Hudson, Jailyn Williams, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault), 4:12.55

4 x 800 Relay — 14th, Hillsboro (Bree Bailey, Taylor Thoroman, Ramsey Haianes, Jailyn Williams), 1:37.79

Pole Vault — 14th, Becca Bergstrom, McClain sophomore, 9’0

Discus — 4th, Lily Barnes, McClain senior, 127’01

Shot Put — 8th, Lily Barnes, McClain senior, 36’04.25

BOYS

400 Meters — 13th, TD Matesic, McClain junior, 52.81; 14th, Cooper Swope, Hillsboro sophomore, 52.86

800 Meters — 10th, Tate Davis, Hillsboro junior, 2:00.78

3200 Meters — 7th, Corbin Winkle, Hillsboro junior, 9:58.96; 16th, Rason Brunck, Hillsboro freshman, 11:35.48

110 Hurdles — 13th, Collin Swackhammer, Hillsboro freshman, 16.70

4 x 400 Relay — 14th, Hillsboro (Austin Bledsoe, Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Cooper Swope), 3:36.89

4 x 800 Relay — 5th, Hillsboro (Corbin Winkle, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders, Tate Davis), 8:12.03

Pole Vault — 8th, Austin Bledsoe, Hillsboro junior, 12’8; 11th, Jackson Crago, McClain senior, 12’0

Shot Put — 15th, Ayden Clemons, 42’02