This is a photo of the print for this year’s Greenfield Music Festival. Ten copies of the print signed by local artist Tammy Wells will be auctioned off during the festival auction on Saturday, June 8. Photo courtesy of Barb Barton

The Greenfield Music Festival will be held in downtown Greenfield along Jefferson Street from Friday, June 7 at 4 p.m. through Sunday, June 9 at 6 p.m.

This is the second year of the festival that evolved from the former Greene Countrie Towne Festival/Wheels of Progress Festival that had been sponsored by the Greenfield Rotary Club for 35 years.

“We actually had a great turnout last year for the first year of the festival,” said Angel Poole, one of the event’s organizers. “Almost all of our food vendors sold out, and everybody that was there last year wanted to come back, and all of our musicians really enjoyed it.”

New additions to the festival this year include a Power Wheels derby for children and an increased focus on community activities on the last day of the festival.

“We’re doing more things on Sunday to kind of bring the community out that last day,” said Poole. “It’s more of a community focus day with the parade and the car show, and the kids are doing their dance routine, and there will be a lot of community-focused activities that day to try to bring some crowds in.”

Poole said there will be more games for children at the festival this year. “We have more games this year, so we are excited about that,” she said. “We have been inviting all the non-profits to run a game.”

There were no large amusement rides at the festival last year, and organizers were unable to secure them for this year’s event because of the cost. “They wanted $25,000 up front,” said Poole. “We’re doing a bunch of inflatables and things for the kids, and we’re trying to expand the kid zone and do some things and bring out some inflatables for the bigger kids.”

She said the festival hopes to be able to add rides in the future.

The Greenfield Rotary Club Charity Auction that has been a highlight of the Greene Countrie Towne Festival for many years will continue as part of the music festival. “I know a lot of businesses in the community try to donate something, so they have tons of donated items, and they have special prints that they auction off every year,” said Poole.

Poole said the event’s group of organizers are still seeking board members and volunteers to help run the festival. “There were just a handful of people doing it last year and a handful doing it this year, so we really need the community to come out and support us so we can keep growing it and keep it going,” she said.

The following is the schedule of events for the Greenfield Music Festival:

Friday, June 7

MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE

4 p.m. — Opening ceremony

Welcoming from the board of directors and committee members

Singing of the national anthem by Sean Poole

4-5 p.m. — Violet Aquarium

5-7 p.m. — Queens Pageant

8-11 p.m. — Naked Karate Girls

OTHER ACTIVITIES

4-9 p.m. — Antique Tractor Show

4-11 p.m. — Beer Garden

On South Fourth Street at the intersection of Fourth Street and Jefferson Street

4-10 p.m. — Kids Zone open

DJ Rockin’ Ron performing with games and activities for kids of all ages from 6-9 p.m. in the Kid Zone

Saturday, June 8

MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE

9-10 a.m. — Baby Contest

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Competition starts at 9 a.m.

10-11 a.m. — Jeremy Barnhart

11 a.m. to noon — Steven Dowd

12-1 p.m. — Brock Howard

12:30-3 p.m. — Greenfield Rotary Club Charity Auction

Location: Hays Court, 323 Jefferson St.

3-4:30 p.m. — Levi Fraley

5:30-7:30 p.m. — Filo Beddoe

8:30-10:30 p.m. — Jess Kellie Adams

OTHER ACTIVITIES

8-11 a.m. — 10K, 5K, 1M Run at Felson Park

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Antique Tractor Show

12-10 p.m. — Kids Zone open

DJ Rockin’ Ron Performing with games and activities for kids of all ages from 6-9 p.m. in the Kid Zone

4-11 p.m. — Beer Garden open

On South Fourth Street at the intersection of Fourth Street and Jefferson Street

Sunday, June 9

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Community church service

12-1 p.m. — Modern Movement Dancers

1-3 p.m. — Dumbfounded

3-4 p.m. — Parade announcements

4-6 p.m. — Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy

6 p.m. — Closing ceremonies

OTHER ACTIVITIES

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Show

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 2nd annual Greenfield Music Festival Car & Bike Show

12:-6 p.m. — Kids Zone Open

2-3 p.m. — Parade line up and registration

Greenfield Research parking lot, 347 Edgewood Ave.

3-4 p.m. — Parade

Theme: Music Through The Ages