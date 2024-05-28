Memorial Day 2024 scenes from Highland County

A youngster places a flag on a gravesite in Sinking Spring. Submittted photo Hayden Bender (left) and Dwight Reynolds, members of the local Disabled American Veterans, place a wreath in front of the Veterans Memorial at the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Scouts participated in Memorial Day services at the Greenfield Cemetery. Photo by Angela Shepherd Members of the Hillsboro High School band play during a Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Highland County Veterans Honor Guard members stand at attention during a Memorial Day service in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Submittted photo Alex Butler was the guest speaker at a Memorial Day observance in Sinking Spring. Submittted photo Carla and David Crouch, both retired U.S. Army veterans, salute during Memorial Day services in Sinking Spring. Carla is the chair of Sinking Spring Memorial Day Association Committee. According the June 19, 1873 edition of the Highland Weekly News, on May 31 that year “the citizens of the Springs and vicinity decorated the soldiers’ graves. There was a good organ at the cemetery and plenty of young ladies ready and able to use it. We had good music and an address by Hon. P. N. Wickerham before decoration, and one by Rev. Mr. Peak afterwards. Both were very able and appropriate for the occasion.” Wickerham was the Ohio state representation at the time from the district. The Sinking Spring Memorial Day obserance is believed the longest running one in Highland County. Highland County commissioner Dave Daniels reads a proclamation at the Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

A youngster places a flag on a gravesite in Sinking Spring.

Hayden Bender (left) and Dwight Reynolds, members of the local Disabled American Veterans, place a wreath in front of the Veterans Memorial at the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro.

Scouts participated in Memorial Day services at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Members of the Hillsboro High School band play during a Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.

Highland County Veterans Honor Guard members stand at attention during a Memorial Day service in Hillsboro.

Alex Butler was the guest speaker at a Memorial Day observance in Sinking Spring.

Carla and David Crouch, both retired U.S. Army veterans, salute during Memorial Day services in Sinking Spring. Carla is the chair of Sinking Spring Memorial Day Association Committee. According the June 19, 1873 edition of the Highland Weekly News, on May 31 that year “the citizens of the Springs and vicinity decorated the soldiers’ graves. There was a good organ at the cemetery and plenty of young ladies ready and able to use it. We had good music and an address by Hon. P. N. Wickerham before decoration, and one by Rev. Mr. Peak afterwards. Both were very able and appropriate for the occasion.” Wickerham was the Ohio state representation at the time from the district. The Sinking Spring Memorial Day obserance is believed the longest running one in Highland County.

Highland County commissioner Dave Daniels reads a proclamation at the Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.