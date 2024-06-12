Wilmington College Dean’s List

Academically outstanding students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the spring 2024 semester are listed below. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full-time, take at least 12 graded credit hours and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Area students named to the list include:

FAYETTEVILLE – Kennedy B. Short

FRANKFORT – Carlee B. Barker; Ruth E. Beery, 4.0 GPA; Josie J. Higgenbotham, 4.0 GPA

GREENFIELD – Josie A. Crabtree, 4.0 GPA; Elijah A. Johnson

HILLSBORO – Milain C. Burns, 4.0 GPA; Kyah Chaney, 4.0 GPA; Dylan J Coleman; Gracey Clerene Dearmon; Wade Ross Evans, 4.0 GPA; Kinsey Lee Gilland, 4.0 GPA; Samuel Bryan Hamilton; Sydney Lea Hamilton; Andrea J. Kelch; Brayden M. Kisling, 4.0 GPA; Angela K. Muse; KaleyJo H. Myers, 4.0 GPA; Justin N. Scott, 4.0 GPA; Erin Sheeley; Madison Elizabeth Tomko, 4.0 GPA

LEESBURG – Magarah A. Bloom, 4.0 GPA; Caitlin F. Campbell; Cohen Frost, 4.0 GPA; Grace Marie Matthews; Nathan B. Vidourek; Sophia X. Young

LYNCHBURG – Paige S. Flowers, 4.0 GPA; Taylor N. Mechlin; Karlie B. Taylor, 4.0 GPA

NEW VIENNA – Makayla SueAnn Thomason

PEEBLES – Darby Renee Mills, 4.0 GPA

SABINA – Gracie Boggs; Nicole L. Kessler, 4.0 GPA; Ceejay S. Smithson; Lauren Stonewall

SEAMAN – Keetyn Rye Hupp, 4.0 GPA

WINCHESTER – Gabriel Moore, 4.0 GPA

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.