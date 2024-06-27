HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 15

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to a residence in the 1300 block of S.R. 247 after a report of a burglary in progress. While clearing the residence, deputies discovered a male inside. Kameron C. Steele, 20, of Ripley, was arrested and charged with burglary.

June 16

INCIDENT

A deputy, while on patrol in Brush Creek Township, witnessed a male and female pushing an ATV on S.R. 41. The male was recognized as having several warrants for his arrest. As the deputy approached the male, he fled on a moped and eventually ran into the woods in Pike county. Deputies later made contact with the male at a residence in Brush Creek Township and took the male into custody. The male was identified as Terry Shanks, 44, of Bainbridge. Shanks was charged with driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle, failure to comply with an officer, resisting arrest and failure to appear on a theft charge.

June 24

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 4400 block of Robinson Road reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Tiffany M. Salyer, 43, of Hillsboro, and Nelson H. Martin Jr., 46, of Hillsboro, were arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of North Shore Drive to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on North Shore Drive when the driver fled eastbound on North Shore Drive and then turned southbound on S.R. 753 before stopping behind the Carmel store. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect resisted arrest and was subsequently tased by the deputy. The male was identified as Derek S. Marsh, 36, of Georgetown. Marsh was charged with failure to comply and resisting arrest.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lisa L. Redman, 59, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension and failure to register vehicle.

John E. Williamson Jr., 59, of Hillsboro, failure to provide change of address as a sex offender.

Lane Back, 25, of Middletown, speed.

Bronson T. Sizemore, 25, of Georgetown, speed.

Richard R. Rodriquez II, 30, of Hillsboro, speed.

Patricia A. Staley, 60, of Chillicothe, speed.

Keith L. Manring, 50, of Hillsboro, speed.

James R. Scott, 63, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension.

Mackenzie N. Woleab, 24, of Hillsboro, speed.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

June 16-22

Total: 388

EMS: 155

Fire: 30

Law Enforcement: 303

HIGHLAND COUNTY JAIL COUNT

Total: 32

Male: 23

Female: 9