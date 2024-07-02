Armed robbery reported at Rite Aid in Greenfield

Oyer

Three suspects allegedly robbed the Rite Aid in Greenfield at gunpoint Monday evening.

The Greenfield Police Department, along with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call of the robbery at 109 Jefferson St. in Greenfield at 7:26 p.m. Monday.

“Upon investigation it was determined that three black males wearing medical face masks entered the business, approached the pharmacy, passed a note to the pharmacy technician, brandished a firearm, and demanded narcotics,” said Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer. “The subjects then fled the business northbound on foot with a large amount of scheduled drugs.”

The incident remains under investigation, and it is unknown if any money was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 937-981-7777.

“We’ve been working on it since last night and trying to track them,” said Oyer.

