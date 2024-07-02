Hillsboro man is indicted for manslaughter

Binegar

A Hillsboro man indicted on multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, among other counts, was among six people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

John Powell, 55, was indicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, both first-degree felonies; one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, around Dec. 23, 2023, Powell caused the death of the victim as a result of corrupting another with drugs.

According to court documents for the second count, around Dec. 23, 2023, Powell caused the death of the victim while endangering children.

According to court documents for the third count, around Dec. 23, 2023, Powell, induced or caused another to use a controlled substance, and in doing so caused serious physical harm to the other person or caused the other person to become drug dependent on morphine.

According to court documents for the fourth count, around Dec. 23, 2023, Powell, being the person having custody or control of a child under 18 years old, created a substantial risk to their health or safety.

According to court documents for the fifth count, around Dec. 23, 2023, Powell concealed or removed records or documents with the purpose to impair its availability as evidence.

In other indictments, Jesse Binegar, 42, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, around June 7, 2024, Binegar operated a motor vehicle and willfully eluding or fled from police officer after a visible or audible signal was given bring their motor vehicle to a stop, with the operation of the vehicle causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property.

Montana Camp, 26, Waverly, and Robert Kirsch Jr., 53, Greenfield, were both indicted on the same count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents, around June 6, 2024, Camp and Kirsch Jr. caused physical harm to property that was owned or possessed by the victim, with the property used by the owner in their profession, and the value of the property or amount of physical harm involved being $1,000 or more.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Ashley Pollack, 38, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Jason Bond, 45, Greenfield, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.