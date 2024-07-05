Ice industry, landfill rules, senior skip day

This week in 1934, The Greenfield Republican reported that the Gospel Army, which had a week ago marched into Greenfield, withdrew its forces after suffering no casualties, with the “army” led by J.D. Morris and tasked with feeding the hungry and clothing the naked.

A Greenfield citizen reporteddriving down Washington Street, hearing someone humming “Trusting Jesus, That is All” and then continuing their drive by hearing LeRoy Brizius hum “I Love to Tell the Story.”

John “Jack” Brady, formerly of Greenfield and a reception room clerk in the U.S. Senate chambers for 21 years, came back to the city and stayed at Hotel Harper, saying he lost his moving picture show and belongings in the 1913 flood, which led him to move.

The Greenfield Ice and Coal Company was charged by prosecuting attorney George McDowell as the company was found to be in violation of the code for the ice industry under the National Recovery Act due to working too many hours.

The annual special memorial edition of “The Dragon” was being readied for distribution in the coming weeks, with the 1934 yearbook dedicated to the “memory of the late Edward Lee McClain” with many pages about him and pictures of the school.

The Fayette Theatre, located in Washington C.H., advertised multiple showings including “The Thin Man” starring William Powell and Myrna Loy, and “Hollywood Party” starring Jimmy Durante and Lupe Velez.

A&P Food Stores advertised multiple products, including six one-pound cans of beans for 25 cents, two packages of Wheaties for 21 cents, a pound of butter for 26 cents, six bars of soap for 25 cents and two pounds of coffee for 37 cents.

This week in 1969, The Press-Gazette reported that the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services planned to hold two-day job registrations in Hillsboro, Greenfield, West Union and Georgetown to determine whether the possibility of a manufacturing plant might be worth it.

Multiple sections of the wheat harvest started in Hillsboro, as the “first steady flow” of the crop started to arrive at mills, with, depending on rainfall, a “mounting volume” was ready to be brought from trucks and tractor-drawn wagons.

New health regulations were introduced that forced Highland County landfills and other waste disposal operations to change, now making the entities submit their compliance plans, but the county organizations had not done so yet.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion baseball team went 2-4 in its six games over the weekend, getting a win over Portsmouth, 3-2, and winning the second of a doubleheader against Bentley Post, 7-6.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “The April Fools”, which was written by Hal Dresner, directed by Stuart Rosenberg and starred Jack Lemmon, Catherine Deneuve, Peter Lawford and Jack Weston.

The Town and Country Store, located in Hillsboro, advertised its summer paint sale, including #301 white, which was a latex base for wood, masonry or asbestos shingles, for $6.85 and #251 white for $6.60.

This week in 1984, The Press-Gazette reported that a New York state vehicle was approved to be searched in connection with a break-in earlier that day at Hillcrest Pharmacy on South High Street, with two people already arrested for the crime.

The Hillsboro City Board of Education interviewed only one person for the school superintendent position which was set to become vacant in the beginning of August, that person being John Burton who described as the obvious choice.

The Hillsboro City School District announced that bus drivers “hauling children to and from schools” would no longer be allowed to go over 50 mph beginning the next school year, which was lower than the national speed limit.

The State Board of Public Instruction announced that it planned to stop allowing senior high school students to participate in days such as senior skip day and picnic day.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion baseball team went 4-0 in its four games over the weekend thanks to good pitching and hitting, which moved the team’s record to 22-20 on the season.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “The Natural”, which was written by Roger Towne and Phil Dusenberry, directed by Barry Levinson and starred Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, Glenn Close and Kim Basinger.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located at the Hillsboro Shopping Center, advertised multiple products including a 10-pound bag of charcoal for $1.59, a gallon of bleach for 89 cents and a pound of shoulder roast for $1.59.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported that Greenfield City Manager Charley Bowman planned to resign from the post to take the same position in Canfield, with Bowman already having been approved for the role.

Jack Hope filed a complaint in Highland County Common Pleas Court regarding the city of Hillsboro possibly demolishing his buildings in the 100 block of West Main Street, with the city having 28 days to respond.

Arc of Appalachia, a non-profit organization based in Highland County, was chosen by the Ohio Historical Society to take over management of the Great Serpent Mound and Fort Hill State Park.

In sports, the Hillsboro Post 129 ended the 2009 Southwest Wooden Bat Classic by reaching the consolation game, losing the game to get fourth place in the tournament, and going an overall 3-2.

LocalNet advertised its summer internet special, which included no credit car requirement, 10 email addresses, free technical support and free setup software, for $99 with unlimited hours.

