Hillsboro Library hosting 16 local authors

A total of 16 local authors will be at the Hillsboro library’s annual Local Author Night on Wednesday, July 17, from 5-7 p.m.

“This is always one of our favorite events,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “We have so much talent in the area, and we love having the chance to celebrate it. We have many returning authors as well as several who are brand new to the event.”

The authors who will be attending are: Carol Cartaino, Cindy Haynes, C.M. Neff, Debbie Williams, Donna Patton, Donna Whitaker, Drew Hastings, Jeanette Morris, Kathrine Willson, Kimberly Boyer, Lyndi Brey, Max West, Penny McGinnis, Stephen Flaum, Tara Beery and T.M. Shivener.

This year’s event will be designed as an author fair, during which patrons can meet and chat with the authors. Patrons of all ages are also invited to fill out a local author bingo.

“We asked this year’s authors to provide us with some fun facts about themselves, their books, or their writing journeys,” said Davidson. “Patrons will have to find which authors go with which fun facts. Then, once they have a bingo, they can bring their cards to the front desk to be entered in a drawing for a prize.”

The winner will be called after the event and will receive a reading-themed mug and socks.

Additionally, any kids who come to the event are invited to head downstairs to the children’s department for a journal craft. Local Author Night will run from 5-7 p.m., whereas the craft will be available from 4-6 p.m. Kids can decorate blank journals, which they can then use for writing or sketching.

“We’re excited to invite patrons of all ages to the program,” Davidson said. “We’ll have something fun for everyone, all while getting to highlight local talent.”

For more information on this or other program, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.