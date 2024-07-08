Precipitation under average halfway through 2024

New statistics from the National Weather Service (NWS) are released daily showing highs and lows for temperature, the accumulated precipitation each day and how that compares to historical numbers, with those statistics showing multiple near-highs for Hillsboro data.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Online Weather Data system, Hillsboro received 2.83 inches of precipitation in June 2024. The data showed that this was significantly lower than the average for the month, with that average measured at 4.57 inches. The highest recorded accumulation for June was in 2008 with 12.18 inches of precipitation. This is the sixth-lowest recorded accumulation for the month since the earliest record shown in 2000, with one other year not having recorded numbers.

For May 2024, the data showed that Hillsboro received 6.06 inches of precipitation, which was higher than the average for the month of 4.79 inches. This was lower, though, than the highest recorded precipitation count for the month, recorded in 2004, with 8.45 inches. This number was the eighth-highest accumulation for May.

In April, the city received 4.75 inches of precipitation. That was higher than the average for the month of 4.73 inches. This is lower, though, than the highest recorded accumulation for April, which was in 2011 with 11.63 inches of precipitation. This is the 10th-highest recorded accumulation for the month since the earliest record shown in 2000, with three other years not having recorded numbers.

Overall, the average accumulation for a whole year is 47.64 inches, according to the data, with 2024 below that average for the first half of the year.

Regarding temperatures os far this year, the data stated that June had an average temperature of 71.2 degrees, with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 45 degrees. The data stated that this was above the average for June since data was recorded in 2000, with that average temperature being 70.4 degrees.

For May 2024, the data showed that the month had an average temperature of 66.9 degrees, with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 43 degrees. The data stated that this average was significantly above the overall average for the month of May of 62.3 degrees.

For April 2024, the statistics stated that the month had an average temperature of 54.8 degrees, which included a high of 84 degrees and a low of 28 degrees. The statistics also showed that the average for April was above the overall average for the month, that being 52.5 degrees.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.