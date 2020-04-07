Tuesday morning blaze destroys vacant house

Firefighters from Paint Creek Joint Fire/EMS arrived to find a vacant home fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning on S.R. 73 (Belfast Pike) just south of the intersection of Johnston St. Emergency personnel were on the scene within minutes of the 10 a.m. dispatch and had the fire knocked down by 10:30 a.m. North and southbound traffic on S.R. 73 was temporarily blocked by fire and emergency vehicles. Mutual aid was rendered from a tanker called in from Lynchburg Area Joint and Ambulance District. There was no information as to who owned the property or if there were any injuries to any of the first responders. The investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

Firefighters from Paint Creek Joint Fire/EMS arrived to find a vacant home fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning on S.R. 73 (Belfast Pike) just south of the intersection of Johnston St. Emergency personnel were on the scene within minutes of the 10 a.m. dispatch and had the fire knocked down by 10:30 a.m. North and southbound traffic on S.R. 73 was temporarily blocked by fire and emergency vehicles. Mutual aid was rendered from a tanker called in from Lynchburg Area Joint and Ambulance District. There was no information as to who owned the property or if there were any injuries to any of the first responders. The investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.