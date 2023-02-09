ADAMH director Dehner retires

The Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Abuse and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board has announced that Penny Dehner, executive director, plans to retire in April. The board of directors has selected Melanie Swisher to succeed Dehner as executive director effective April 8, 2023.

Dehner announced that she will retire on April 7, 2023. She has led the ADAMH board since 2017.

“On behalf of the board of directors and ADAMH staff, we want to thank Penny for her leadership and impact over her 18 years with the board. Director Dehner has strengthened the board’s position financially by securing the local levy and additional grant dollars. Through her leadership she has developed a strong strategic plan that focuses on communications, data driven processes that concentrates on client centered outcomes,” said Phyllis Amlin-Snyder, chair of the board.

Dehner has been with Paint Valley ADAMH Board since 2004 when she was hired as the director of information management. She held that position until March 2010 when she was promoted to associate director.

“It has been my honor and privilege to work with the board of directors, local partners, stakeholders and coalitions to serve the residents of our communities needing behavioral health services. I am most proud of the cohesive team of individuals who have the expertise, commitment and desire to continue to strengthen and improve behavioral health prevention, treatment and recovery supports. I know the board’s mission will be in great hands,” said Dehner.

The executive director transition begins April 8 when Swisher will assume the role of ADAMH Board executive director. Swisher joined the board as the associate director in September of 2017.

“I want to thank Penny Dehner for her leadership at the ADAMH Board and also the board for its confidence in me as I step into this role,” said Swisher. “I have been privileged to work with a great staff at the ADAMH Board for over five years. We will continue to work hard to ensure our residents receive the best continuum of care possible.”

Swisher is an independently licensed social worker with a supervisory designation. She is a native of Dillonvale, Ohio and currently resides in Wellston with her husband of 24 years and her youngest of two children.

The mission of The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is to enhance the behavioral health care system for our communities, ensuring individuals and families have access to person centered, evidence-based treatment and support.

Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of state government created in 1967 by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.

Submitted by Melinda Sheets, ADAMH public affairs coordinator.