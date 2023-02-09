HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Feb. 5

INCIDENTS

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 11000 block of North Shore Drive. After investigation, the parties separated for the evening.

A resident of the 11000 block of Spruance Road reported a domestic disturbance. Deputies spoke with both parties. No charges were filed and both parties agreed to separate.

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of North Shore Drive to a report of an assault and the theft of a vehicle. This incident remains under investigation.

Feb. 6

INCIDENT/ARREST

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Aberdeen Way to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Nicholas D. Tillard, 33, Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Feb. 7

INCIDENT

A resident of the 7700 block of S.R. 134 reported identity theft.

Feb. 8

INCIDENT/ARREST

A resident of the 8100 block of U.S. Route 50 reported a theft. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 2400 block of North Taylorsville Road reported an assault. After investigation, Seth A. Barnett, 38, Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

CITATION

Seth E. Adams, 21, Lynchburg, was cited for speeding.