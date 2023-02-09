Homeless shelter seeks support

The year 2023 kicks off a new year and our annual capital campaign. The Highland County Homeless Shelter has been proudly serving the community for over 18 years. We continue to strive to expand our programs and offerings to the community. We write to ask you to support our organization in 2023 with a monetary donation to our annual fundraising campaign.

Each year, our organization assists homeless individuals within our community and without donations from individuals like you, this would not be possible. Donations help sustain our organization and benefit the community which we serve. The Highland County Homeless Shelter is open 365 days a year. We can offer assistance and support for up to 28 men, women and children, for a maximum of 90 days. We provide beds, food and shelter, along with access to essential programs and services that enable homeless individuals to rebuild their confidence and their lives.

We are happy to serve Highland County and surrounding areas, and we are proud to serve those less fortunate. To meet our mission and provide services within our community, we rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses for support. Without the assistance of community-minded, individuals, businesses, organizations and churches, we would not be able to serve those in need within our community. We ask that you make a commitment to support our annual appeal by making a monetary donation to the Highland County Homeless Shelter.

As a private 501(c) (3) non-profit agency, the Highland County Homeless Shelter does not receive any local tax dollars. Our agency is strictly grant and donor funded. Roughly 65% of our operating costs are funded through cash matching grants from the Ohio Development Services Agency, FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program, and several other small grants. The remaining 35% of total costs are derived from local donations and fundraisers. Our fiscal year 2023 operating budget is $146,000. We begin the year needing to raise approximately $73,000 in local cash matching funds for our current grants for the fiscal year.

By considering the Highland County Homeless Shelter for a corporate contribution, you are assisting us with program and operational costs which allow us to match grant funding and continue to provide exceptional service to the homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless right here in our backyard.

Your generosity will make a difference in our community by permitting us to continue our work. To donate, please visit our new and improved website at www.highlandcountyhomelessshelter.com or mail checks to: Highland County Homeless Shelter, 145 Homestead Ave., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Greg Hawkins

Executive director

Highland County Homeless Shelter