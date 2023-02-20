GREENFIELD POLICE REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 12

Josh Brooks, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for menacing and domestic menacing.

Reese Binegar, 51, Circleville, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Feb. 13

Seth Stratton, 33, Chillicothe, was arrested for OVI, reckless operation and driving under suspension.

Reese Binegar, 51, Circleville, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

Feb. 14

Caleb Souders, 28, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant out of the Hillsboro Police Department.

Kenny Stuckey Jr., 41, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension.

Kevin Steward, 61, of Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for a license plate light.

Feb. 16

Robert Cruea, 71, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Gavin Faulconer, 22, South Salem, was arrested on a warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Reese Binegar, 51, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear warrant.

Stephen Williams, 36, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Feb. 17

Cassandra Parr, 39, Greenfield, was issued citations for a license plate light and expired registration.

Tina Sizemore, 52, Greenfield, was arrested for contributing to the unruliness of a minor.

Connor Hadley, 25, Greenfield, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Feb, 18

Matthew Jackson, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI.

Misael Garcia, 65, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for no operator’s license and failure to a obey traffic control device.