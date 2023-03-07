Amateur radio license exam in Hillsboro

On March 18, the Volunteer Examination Team of the Highland Amateur Radio Association will conduct a Federal Communications Commission amateur radio license examination in Hillsboro. At the session candidates can attempt to earn the entry level amateur radio technician license.

Those who already hold the technician license will be given the opportunity to earn an upgrade to the higher General or Amateur Extra Class License.

According to team manager Tom Mongold, Jr., the tests will be given at the Highland County EMA Office, 1487 N. High St., Suite 600, beginning at 10 a.m.

Mongold said those testing must have an FCC Identification Number (FRN) before arriving at the test session. Those without one may obtain one at http://apps.fcc.gov/cores/userlogin.do. A recent action by the FCC now requires all taking a test element to provide an email address on the application. A photo identification is also needed when registering that morning. If seating is available walk-ins will be accepted. However, preregistration is appreciated and can be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D48ADAC23A7FEC16-hara9.

Questions regarding the test session may be referred to Mongold at 937-272-4207.

The Highland Amateur Radio Association is an organization of approximately 100 federally licensed amateur radio operators in the Highland County area. They were recently recognized by the American Radio Relay League for their outstanding service to the amateur radio community. In 2022, the world’s largest gathering of amateur radio operators honored them as the 2022 Hamvention Club of the Year, leading to international recognition and publicity.

Information about the club or amateur radio can be addressed to the club’s information officer at 937-393-4951 or highlandara@gmail.com.

Submitted by John Levo, Highland Amateur Radio Association.