Four advance to state wrestling tournament

Four Highland County wrestlers — three of them girls — have punched their tickets to this weekend’s OSHAA State Wrestling Championships.

This is the first year the OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) has officially sanctioned a state wrestling tournament for high school girls.

Boys placing in the top four last week at their district meet and girls placing in the top four at their regional meet earned the right to advance to the state tournament.

The lone boy to move on was McClain’s Ethan Hill, who placed fourth at the district at 215 pounds.

Lady Tiger Nikkiah Smith also advanced by taking second place at 190 pounds at the regional meet.

Hillsboro Lady Indians Mia Skinner at 115 pounds and Nathasha Knight at 155 pounds both finished third at the regional to earn the right to advance to the state meet.

At the boys state tournament, McClain’s Hill, a junior with a 47-8 record, will open with a match against Alliance junior Aidan Mazden (30-3).

At the girls state tournament, McClain’s Smith, a sophomore with a 15-6 record, will open with a match Gahanna Lincoln junior Jordan Mills (28-9).

For the Lady Indians, Skinner, a sophomore with a 29-9 record, will open with a match against Central Crossing junior Addison Rudolph (30-7).

Hillsboro freshmen Knight (27-11) will open against Delaware Hayes freshman Evelyn Krauss (12-9).